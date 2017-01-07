Alpha program begins Jan. 11 at Holy Spirit Church

The Alpha program begins Jan. 11 at the Holy Spirit Church, 7409 W Clearwater Ave., Kennewick.
Alpha, which means the beginning, is an interactive program running once a week for 11 weeks, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. It incudes dinner, a short talk or video on the Christian faith, and an opportunity for small group discussion.
Ages 15 and up are welcome, and babysitting is provided for younger kids.
Topics include How Can We Have Faith?, Why and How Do I Pray?, Does God Heal Today?, and What is the Holy Spirit?
For more information or to sign up, contact Rob and Kristi Privette at rprivettevet@yahoo.com or at 509-438-1222. Be sure to RSVP for dinner preparations at 509-438-1222. For more information about ALPHA, go to alphausa.org.
