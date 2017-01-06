Tri-Cities Chaplaincy offers support groups in January

Tri-Cities Chaplaincy is offering several support group classes this month.
▪ Coming To Terms With Loss: The class is 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 10-March 14.
▪ Widowed Support Group is noon to 1:30 p.m. or 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 11-March 15.
▪ Chaplaincy Survivors of Suicide class is 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 11-March 15.
All three classes are $127 with a reduced fee option and held at the Entiat Center, 2108 W. Entiat Ave., Kennewick. For more information, call Cheryl at 509-572-0593 or 509-783-7416.
▪ Grieving Parent’s Support Group is 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, every second and fourth week of the month in 2017 at the Spaulding Facility, 1480 Fowler St., Richland. The group is $10 per session with a reduced fee option. For more information, call Cheryl at 509-572-0593 or Craig at 509-572-8349.
Visit tricitieschaplaincy.org.
