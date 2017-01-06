Red Cross seeks more blood donors, offers more opportunities

The American Red Cross has a severe winter blood shortage and is issuing an emergency call for blood and platelet donors to make a donation appointment and help save patient lives.
Donors can find a blood donation opportunity and schedule an appointment by using the free Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 800-733-2767. The Red Cross is extending hoursby adding nearly 200 hours to blood donation centers and community blood drives across the country.
Kennewick
▪ from 1 to 6 p.m. Jan. 12 at the First Presbyterian Church, 2001 W. Kennewick Ave.
▪ from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Hapo Building, 7601 W. Clearwater Ave.
Richland
▪ from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 9 at the Richland Blood Donation Center, 447 Wellsian Way.
▪ from 1 to 6 p.m. Jan. 10 at the Richland Blood Donation Center, 447 Wellsian Way.
▪ from noon to 5 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Richland Blood Donation Center, 447 Wellsian Way.
▪ from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Richland Blood Donation Center, 447 Wellsian Way.
▪ from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Columbia Basin College Health and Science Center, 891 Mansfield.
▪ from 1 to 6 p.m. Jan. 17 at the Richland Blood Donation Center, 447 Wellsian Way.
▪ from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Richland Blood Donation Center, 447 Wellsian Way.
