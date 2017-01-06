Messy mix of snow, freezing rain, sleet expected in Tri-Cities

The weather forecast for the Tri-Cities does not look promising for drivers, although it could make some children dreaming of school delays or cancellations happy.
Although temperatures will be gradually warming after the deep freeze this week, they still should be cold enough to bring an icy mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet, according to the latest forecasts by the National Weather Service for the Tri-Cities.
A winter storm watch has been issued by the weather service from Saturday morning through Monday morning. A couple of inches of snow and sleet are possible in the Tri-Cities.
Storm systems are expected to start moving across the Mid-Columbia on Saturday, with the first system possibly dropping some snow on the Tri-Cities after 10 a.m. Less than an inch is expected, with a 60 percent chance of more snow Saturday night.
Temperatures will remain below normal for January in the Tri-Cities. The high Saturday could hit 25. But with a breeze of about 7 mph, the wind chill could be as low as minus 4.
The low Saturday night should in the high teens, ending a streak of single-digit lows.
Air will be moving into the region from the south and southwest, slowly overriding the arctic air from the north near the ground, said Joe Solomon, weather service meteorologist.
Sunday more snow is likely before 10 a.m., but warming weather may turn precipitation to a sloppy mix of rain, freezing rain and sleet later in the day through 10 p.m. New snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches is possible.
More freezing rain is possible just before daylight Monday, with a chance of snow by 10 a.m.
It’s too soon to know what the road conditions could be like Monday morning as people return to work and school after the weekend, but there could be lingering effects from the weekend storm systems, Solomon said.
Check for school delays or cancellations at bit.ly/snowdelays.
Those traveling in the region this weekend could face snow accumulations of up to 5 inches and ice accumulation of up to a quarter of an inch in parts of the Lower Columbia Basin, including the foothills of the Blue Mountains. It is possible that ice accumulations could take down trees and power lines.
Four-wheel and all-wheel vehicles do not stop or steer better on ice than other cars, warns the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Those traveling on Interstate 90 may have to navigate snow-covered roads, as 4 to 8 inches of new snow is expected west of Snoqualmie Pass this weekend.
The weather service reminds travelers that a good winter weather kit should include: chains, tow rope, sand or cat litter for traction, shovel, tool kit, windshield scraper and brush, battery cables, first aid kit, flashlight and extra batteries, a blanket or sleeping bag, extra clothes, waterproof matches, high-calorie snacks and an empty can to melt snow for drinking water.
As the work week starts, highs should be near freezing through Wednesday, with a chance of rain and snow each day. Snow is likely Tuesday night, according to early forecasts.
