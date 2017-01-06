Meals on Wheels menu for Jan. 9-13

▪ Monday — Harvest apple pork chop, brown rice, seasoned vegetables, rye bread, citrus salad.
▪ Tuesday — Turkey tetrazzini, broccoli Normandy, spinach salad with dressing, roll, butterscotch square.
▪ Wednesday — Beef stew, tossed salad with dressing, biscuit, brownie, fruit salad.
▪ Thursday — Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes with gravy, seasoned peas, multigrain bread, peanut butter cookie.
▪ Friday — Breaded fish sandwich, lettuce and tomato, corn chowder, carrot raisin salad, peaches.
Call for reservations the day before between 9 a.m. and noon: Richland, 509-943-0779; Kennewick, 509-585-4241; Pasco, 509-543-5706; Benton City, 509-588-3094; Prosser, 509-786-1148; Connell, 509-234-0766.
For more information, go to seniorliferesources.org.
