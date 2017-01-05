Brown picked for caucus deputy leadership position

Sen. Sharon Brown, R-Kennewick, has been elected deputy leader of the Senate Majority Coalition Caucus.
As deputy leader, Brown will assist the Senate majority leader, Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville, on legislative goals, policies, issues and priorities and act as the caucus leader in his absence.
“This yet another great opportunity to make sure that we in the Tri-Cities have a seat at the table,” Brown said. “As a member of Senate leadership, I get to be a voice for our region and our concerns.”
