Some hunting closes early in south Benton County

Some hunting on the Umatilla National Wildlife Refuge will close early to protect waterfowl in the extreme winter weather.
About 2,000 acres of the Whitcomb Unit along the Columbia River east of Crow Butte will close to hunting Jan. 5, according to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Fish and Wildlife will begin knocking down corn and other crops in refuge fields to provide food for ducks and geese.
If hunting is allowed, it would be considered “baiting.” Washington state law does not allow waterfowl hunting in areas where food has been provided for birds.
“The unseasonable cold we’ve been experiencing is stressing wildlife,” said Lamont Glass, refuge manager. “When it’s this cold, and with snow covering other food sources, waterfowl need additional resources in order to survive.”
Surveys show two-thirds of waterfowl in the area are in poor condition, he said.
All other hunting areas of the refuge remain open. A map showing the Whitcomb Unit is posted at bit.ly/2iMRXb8.
