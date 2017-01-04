Consolidating Tri-City 911 could take 2 more years

Consolidating Mid-Columbia 911 dispatch operations may not happen until 2019, more than a year later than expected.
Marie Mosley, Kennewick’s city manager and a key member of the team working to consolidate Benton and Franklin 911 operations, gave an unexpected two-year estimate this week during her job performance review by the Kennewick City Council.
Mosley, the city’s top boss for seven years, won high marks for meeting all of her job goals, save one — combining the two 911 dispatch centers in Benton and Franklin counties into one.
Consolidation has been a goal for agencies on both sides of the river for at last five years to improve response times by reducing the number of calls from cellphones that go to the wrong center.
After several false starts, consolidation appeared to be on track for completion this year. Mosley’s disclosure that it might not happen until 2019 seemed to catch several officials by surprise.
Mosley clarified Wednesday that she does not speak for the team. “This was just me setting expectations to the (Kennewick) council,” she said.
This was just me setting expectations to the (Kennewick) council.
Kennewick City Manager Marie Mosley
She said the timeline rests with Richland, which manages the dispatch center in Benton County, and Franklin officials, who want to join it.
Mayor Steve Young said merging 911 operations remains a top priority for Kennewick, but he did not object when Mosley said working out details could take a full biennium.
In Franklin County, supporters of a combined system were surprised by Mosley’s estimate.
“I’m floored,” said Pasco Fire Chief Bob Gear. He expected consolidation this year and that technical challenges have been discussed on ongoing meetings.
“It is not that technical,” he told the Herald.
Consolidation is especially urgent for Franklin County, which relies on an out-of-date dispatch system to dispatch aid to 911 callers. It is eager to join the modern system jointly owned by Benton County and the cities of Richland and Kennewick.
“If Franklin County’s system went down, we would probably have to implement (a merger) in a matter of days,” Gear said.
If Franklin County’s system went down, we would probably have to implement (a merger) in a matter of days.
Pasco Fire Chief Bob Gear
Franklin faces another deadline as well.
Its fire departments convert this year to a new computerized record-keeping system that can’t connect to the current 911 system.
It is counting on joining the Benton County Emergency Services Southeast Communications Center or SECOMM to preserve the connection between calls and records.
Franklin County Commissioner Brad Peck was surprised to hear Mosley gave a two-year estimate, but remained optimistic it will not take that long.
Franklin County may have to upgrade its aging system to keep it operational. It could contract with another 911 dispatch agency in the region to step in if its system breaks down.
Peck said a draft of an interlocal agreement that would allow Franklin County and Pasco to buy into the Benton County system is being reviewed by various agencies.
Merging Franklin County dispatch into SECOMM appeared to be a settled matter after officials on both sides agreed it made the most sense. The biggest question centered on ownership.
In October, a consultant proposed Franklin County and Pasco could be full voting members SECOMM for a $500,000 capital contribution from each.
SECOMM administrators said that amount doesn’t fully cover the investment, but the partners agreed to keep the negotiations moving.
We all operate a lot together. Having more communications centers does not make for better communications.
Pasco Fire Chief Bob Gear
Consolidating Tri-City 911 operations is expected to solve a number of problems with the current two-county system.
Besides the challenge of maintaining Franklin County’s aging system, mobile calls pose a challenge the original designers never envisioned. Calls are directed to the dispatch center nearest the tower that picks up the calls.
The Benton and Franklin dispatch centers are separated by just two miles. As a result, as many as 5,000 calls are routed to the wrong center each year, resulting in dropped calls and relays that can take minutes.
Gear said two dispatch centers complicate matters.
“We all operate a lot together. Having more communications centers does not make for better communications,” he said.
Comments