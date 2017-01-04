Kennewick Irrigation District raises water rates 3.5 percent

The Kennewick Irrigation District Board voted unanimously this week to raise the 2017 annual assessment by 3.5 percent.
The district had no increase in the four years from 2011 to 2014, but then raised the annual assessment in 2015 and 2016.
The board received no public comments on the proposed increase at Tuesday’s meeting or a December meeting.
The increase is needed to meet rising operational costs, KID Manager Chuck Freeman said after the meeting.
Electricity rates have gone up and more money has been needed to cover employee benefits, including $60,000 to cover requirements of the Affordable Care Act, among other cost increases, he said.
Comments