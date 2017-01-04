Local

January 4, 2017 5:23 PM

West Richland councilman steps down

The city of West Richland is seeking applications to fill a city council position.

Councilman Scott Whalen resigned effective Jan. 1 for health reasons. Whalen was elected to the council in the November 2015 general election and began his term a year ago.

An appointee will serve until the November 2017 general election, then run to serve out the remainder of Whalen’s term.

Those interested should complete a council application and submit it to the city clerk with a resume and cover letter.

Visit westrichland.org for application information. Deadline is Jan. 27.

