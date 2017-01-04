Newhouse appointed to Appropriations Committee

Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., should be in a key position to help make sure the Hanford nuclear reservation and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory have adequate federal money.
He announced Wednesday that he had been nominated by the House Republican Steering Committee to serve on the House Appropriations Committee, which has jurisdiction over all federal discretionary spending.
“He is well positioned for changes coming in this administration for PNNL and Hanford,” said Gary Petersen, vice president of Hanford projects for the Tri-City Development Council.
The appointment shows the growing respect Newhouse has earned in Congress, Petersen said.
Newhouse said that wise stewardship of taxpayer money is one of his most important responsibilities representing central Washington in Congress.
“Joining the powerful House Appropriations Committee will help me protect our tax dollars from being spent wastefully and will help ensure important central Washington priorities such as Hanford cleanup, the Yakima Training Center, agriculture, water storage and wildfire prevention are supported,” Newhouse said.
