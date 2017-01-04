Columbia Center Macy’s store escapes closure list

The Mid-Columbia has escaped the latest round of store closures announced by Macy’s Inc. but three other Northwest locations did not.
The Cincinnati-based retailer said it will close 68 locations and reorganize its field structure to support the remaining stores. The stores listed Wednesday are included in the 100 closures first announced in August 2016.
Macy’s announced it will take a $250 million charge in connection with the announcement, in addition to the $249 million recorded last year. The closures will result in 6,200 fewer jobs.
The locations expected to be closed by the end of 2017 include stores at Everett and Kelso in Washington and Nampa in Idaho. Last fall, Macy’s announced it will close its downtown Portland store.
On a positive note, Macy’s will open a new store in Los Angeles and in Murray, Utah, this spring.
Macy’s operates three locations at or near Columbia Center, a primary department store, a separate store for children and men, and a nearby store that sells furniture.
