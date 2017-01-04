Minor injuries in rollover on Pasco-Kahlotus Highway northeast of Pasco

Danny Martinez, owner of Damar Towing in Pasco, walks on the undercarriage of an overturned vehicle Wednesday afternoon while attaching chains and cables to right the damaged car.
Witnesses told Franklin County Sheriff deputies that the female driver was southbound on the Pasco-Kahlotus Highway, about three miles from Pasco, when she lost control and slid off the slick roadway.
The unidentified woman, who was wearing a seat belt, had minor injuries from the crash, according Deputy Darrell Chambers.
The roadway was temporarily closed while Martinez removed the wreck.
