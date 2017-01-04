Burbank truck driver injured when mirrors collide

Debris from the collision of mirrors on semi-trucks going opposition directions injured a Burbank man.
Two semi-trucks were traveling in opposite directions on Highway 240, about 18 miles west of Richland, when the mirrors on the cabs collided at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the Washington State Patrol. Only the mirrors were damaged.
Michael G. Schleining, 55, of Burbank, was driving a white 2016 Peterbilt truck, pulling two commercial trailers west. He was injured and taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center. The damage was considered too low of a cost to report.
Martin C. Andrews, 39, of Hilmar, Calif., was driving a blue 2016 Peterbilt truck, pulling a commercial trailer the opposite direction.
The state patrol reports they are investigating the cause of the collision. Neither driver was issued a ticket.
