Highways 221, 241 closed, Highway 24 reopens

One highway reopened after snow drifts were removed and a two remain closed on Wednesday.
Highway 221, south of Prosser, reopened at 9:15 a.m., according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. The stated closed the highway at 3:30 a.m. from the intersection with Highway 14 to the intersection with Highway 22.
A half-hour later it closed again because of visibility problems. The closure is from near Sellards Road to milepost 26 near Prosser.
"WSDOT crews are monitoring conditions and updates will be provided," according to the state.
Snowdrifts were cleared from the road. The state advised the wind is still blowing and there are areas of limited visibility.
Highway 24 reopened at 8 a.m. after being closed from near Suntargets Road to milepost 39 near the Hanford gate. The state reported crews cleared the snow drifts.
Highway 241, north of Sunnyside, remains closed from Independence Road to Highway 24 because of snow drifts. Wind speeds are between 40 and 50 mph, according to WSDOT.
Comments