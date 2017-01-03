Plunging temperatures put Mid-Columbia in deep freeze

A colder than usual January is forecast for the Tri-Cities, as the first week of the new year starts with National Weather Service warnings to beware of blistering cold wind chill temperatures.
The recent combination of frigid temperatures plus blowing and drifting snow responsible for school delays and roads closures in Eastern Washington “is like something you’d see in the Dakotas — not here,” said Prosser meteorologist Nic Loyd of Washington State University’s AgWeatherNet.
“It is rare for us to have this combination,” he said.
Winter winds in the Mid-Columbia usually come from the south or west and are warmer, he said.
“What we’re experiencing now is a cold arctic wind from the northeast,” he said.
No more snow is expected before the weekend, but many Tri-City students will be heading back to school in biting cold Wednesday after the Christmas and New Year holiday break.
All three Tri-City school districts announced Tuesday that school would be delayed by two hours today. The Richland School District announced that buses would be on snow routes through the rest of the week.. Check for weather-related school bus route changes, delays and closures at bit.ly/snowdelays.
Tri-Cities
3 forecast low Wednesday night
4 forecast low Thursday night
11 forecast low Friday night
The high predicted for Wednesday in the Tri-Cities is 17 degrees. But a north wind of 16 mph with gusts as strong as 23 mph will drop the wind chill value to as low as minus 9, according to the weather service.
Wind chill is how cold people and animals feel when exposed to a combination of cold temperatures and wind.
The low Tuesday night was forecast to be about 8, dropping to a likely low for the week of 3 degrees Wednesday night.
Thursday should be almost as cold with a forecast high of 13, feeling more like minus 5 because of the wind, and a low of 4.
Extended exposure to wind chill temperatures expected this week could result in frostbite or hypothermia, according to the weather service.
Friday also will be cold with a high of 20 and a low of 11, but the Tri-Cities should have some relief from the wind by then. A chance of snow is forecast for Saturday, turning to freezing rain and then rain through the weekend as the weather warms.
Normal highs for January in the Tri-Cities are about 41 and normal lows are 28 to 29, but expect colder weather this month, says the weather service.
Precipitation should be near normal or above normal. Combined with colder than usual temperatures, that could mean more snow.
This winter 15 inches of snow have fallen in the Tri-Cities, according to the weather service.
Tri-Cities Airport
– 9 Dec. 16
– 8 Dec. 17
– 4 Dec. 18
Precipitation in December was actually less than normal, but colder than usual temperatures caused it to fall as snow.
The average temperature in Pasco in December was 27.9 degrees, which was 5.3 degrees below normal. The temperature fell below freezing on everyday but two in December, according to weather service data collected in Pasco. On 10 days the high also was below freezing.
With more unusually cold temperatures in this week’s forecast, the American Red Cross is reminding residents that cold weather usually means more home fires.
It recommends using portable space heaters with an automatic shut-off so if they tip over they will turn off. Even those with an automatic shut-off should be turned off when people go to bed or leave the room.
If you use a fireplace or wood stove, make sure chimneys, flues and vents are cleaned annually. Clear the area around the hearth of flammable materials and store kindling and fire logs at least three feet away.
For pet safety tips, go to www.redcrossblog.org.
Another storm system is headed toward the Tri-Cities this weekend. The National Weather service predicts a chance of snow Saturday, a chance of rain and freezing rain Sunday, and a chance of rain Monday.
The cold December has been good for the mountain snowpack that feeds Mid-Columbia rivers as it melts during spring and summer, after the snowpack got a late start this winter, according to he Washington State Department of Ecology. With temperatures averaged statewide, October and November were the second warmest on record.
The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation reports that storage levels in the five reservoirs in the Yakima River basin are at 110 percent of normal.
Here’s more information on the weather for the month and year just ended:
▪ The Hanford Meteorological Service reports no daily temperature records set or tied in December. The coldest temperature was minus 4 on Dec. 17, but a temperature of minus 12 was recorded on that day in 1964.
▪ The coldest temperature for the month in the Tri-Cities was minus 9 on Dec. 16, as recorded at the Pasco airport. Richland had temperatures of 2 on Dec. 17 and 18. The Kennewick low was 5 on the same two days.
▪ Snowfall totaled 9 inches in the Tri-Cities in December, with as much as 7 inches on the ground. The heart of the storms passed to the south of Hanford, where 4.1 inches were recorded for the month at the Hanford Meteorology Station.
▪ The precipitation for 2016 in the Tri-Cities totaled 9.39 inches, as recorded at the Pasco airport. It was 0.56 inch above normal.
▪ The peak wind gust recorded in the Tri-Cities last month was 40 mph, recorded on Dec. 4, both in Kennewick and at the Pasco airport. At the Hanford Met Station the peak gust was 36 mph on Dec. 27.
Annette Cary: 509-582-1533, @HanfordNews
Comments