Deputy treasurer will be interim chief in Benton County

A deputy in the Benton County Treasurer’s Office will serve as interim treasurer while a replacement to Duane Davidson is found.
Davidson will recommend the Benton County Commission name Kirsten Yniguez, one of his deputies, to the interim role when he leaves to be sworn in as Washington State Treasurer on Jan. 9.
While the county appoints an interim, the deadline is fast approaching to apply to the Benton County Republican Party for appointment to the job.
The county treasurer oversees the collection of taxes and revenue and serves as the bank for the county, school districts, fire districts, water districts and other entities. It manages the county’s $300 million investment portfolio.
Under state law, the party of the person leaving the post nominates three candidates to the county commission.
The commission appoints a replacement. That person will serve until this fall, when there will be an election for the balance of Davidson’s term, which expires in 2018.
Those interested in being considered for appointment must be registered voters who prefer the Republican Party and must live in Benton County. Send a postage-paid letter of interest and qualifications to: BCRP Nominating Committee, 3101 W. Canyon Lakes Drive, Kennewick, WA 99337.
Letters of interest must be received by 5 p.m. Jan. 6. The nominating committee meets Jan. 7 to review the nominations and outline an interview session. It will present its candidates to the party’s general committee on Feb. 2 and then submit them to the county commissioners for a final selection.
Davidson, who is the first Tri-Citian in recent memory elected to statewide executive office, said Yniguez is familiar with the systems used to manage the county’s assets and collect taxes.
She will oversee the 14-person department, which has offices at the county courthouse in Prosser, as well as in Kennewick at the Canal Drive annex.
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
Comments