January 3, 2017 7:00 PM

Harold Thompson, developer of Canyon Lakes, dies

Harold N. Thompson, a prominent Tri-City real estate executive and developer behind the 650-acre Canyon Lakes Golf Course development, has died.

Thompson, 89, died Jan. 1 in Kennewick.

He was born in Chicago but moved to the Tri-City area in 1968 to pursue a real estate career. He was a partner in Thompson and Lampson Realty and played a key role in the development of some of Kennewick’s best-known neighborhoods, including Canyon Lakes, Panoramic Heights and Ranchette Estates.

Thomson partnered with David Retter in 1979 to establish a real estate firm to focus on brokering real estate deals. A year later, the duo brought the prominent Seattle brand, Windermere, to the Tri-Cities. Retter recently converted the business to the Sotheby’s brand.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home in Kennewick is in charge of the arrangements.

