Eat All About It: Shogun restaurant finds fans in north Richland

A year ago, Yonok Kang was a serial restaurateur in need of a break.
She sold her Kennewick restaurant, Osaka, but the break didn’t last long.
Her real estate agent soon showed her the former That Place Pub and Eatery spot in north Richland, and by August, Kang and her family were back in business.
Shogun Teriyaki & Sushi opened in August. It features Japanese cuisine with sample items from China and her native South Korea. The restaurant seats about 100 and includes a sushi bar, 14 beers on tap and a house saki.
Kang first landed in the U.S. in Seattle, then opened Sakura, a Japanese-focused restaurant in Sunnyside. Sakura proved popular with Tri-Citians, so she moved again, to Kennewick, where she opened Osaka Teriyaki & Sushi.
Since it opened last summer near the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory at University and Stevens, Shogun has done a brisk lunchtime business, catering to lab and other workers in the area. Kang said the dinner business is building through word of mouth.
Hours are from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. The address is 760 Dalton St.
Wine tasting
Washington and California wines go head to head in a tasting Saturday at the Walter Clore Wine and Culinary Center in Prosser.
The 3 p.m. tasting compares the same varietals grown and produced in Washington against similar vintages produced elsewhere. Tickets are $15 per person, plus tax.
For tickets or information about other events at the Walter Clore center, call 509-786-1000. The center is at 2140 A Wine Country Road. Go to theclorecenter.org for additional information.
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
