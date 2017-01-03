Flu season in full swing in Tri-Cities

Flu season is in full swing in the Tri-Cities, and the area’s top public health official said it’s more important than ever to take steps to protect yourself and others from exposure.
That includes washing your hands properly and often, covering your cough, staying home when you’re sick and getting a flu vaccine, said Dr. Amy Person, health officer for the Benton-Franklin Health District.
“Flu activity has been on the increase since before the holidays. I don’t believe we’ve reached our peak yet, but we’ve definitely seen a lot more activity in the last couple weeks,” Person said.
The peak usually comes in January and February, she said.
Flu vaccine is available at the health district, as well as most doctor’s offices and pharmacies.
This season, “preliminary information shows that strains of flu that are out there are well-matched with strains in the current vaccine,” Person said. “We should have good protection.”
The elderly, people who are chronically ill and pregnant women are especially encouraged to get the vaccine, she said.
The health district doesn’t have a count of the number of flu cases locally, but it does get a report from Tri-Cities Laboratory on the number of positive flu tests that company sees.
The latest report showed 22 percent of tests coming back positive, Person said.
“That doesn’t cover all the flu cases (in the Tri-Cities). But for us, it’s been a fairly good sentinel of where our activity is,” Person said. “When the season starts, 3 to 4 percent are positive (in general). At peak season, maybe one-third will come back positive.”
The Tri-City area hasn’t seen any flu-related deaths so far this season. Statewide, there have been nine laboratory-confirmed flu deaths since the season got underway.
The deaths were in King, Pierce, Kitsap and Spokane counties.
Flu symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches and fatigue.
To reach the Benton-Franklin Health District, call 509-460 4200.
