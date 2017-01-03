Week in photos January 1-7, 2017

January 3, 2017 - Hendrix Ramos, 3, pretends to shoot a family member with a toy gun while watching TV with his twin brother Harper at their home in Pasco on Saturday. Volunteers with Rebuilding Mid-Columbia built two wheelchair ramps for the boys, who live with Spinal Muscular Atrophy and use wheelchairs.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
January 3, 2017 - Volunteer Greg Judkins of Pasco cuts a post to size recently as volunteers with Rebuilding Mid-Columbia work on making two wheelchair ramps for the Ramos family in Pasco. More than 20 volunteers came together to build the ramps for the family’s twin 3-year old boys, who live with Spinal Muscular Atrophy and use wheelchairs.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
January 2, 2017 - Lisa Lang, 57, knew at age 16 that she wanted to be a court reporter after going to a Chicago job fair. She retired Dec. 31 after 33 years with Benton-Franklin Superior Court, the last 16 working primarily with Judge Robert Swisher.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
January 2, 2017 - Court reporter John McLaughlin, 62, called it quits Dec. 7 after spending 31 years behind his steno machine in Benton-Franklin Superior Court. Last summer, McLaughlin was assigned to a criminal trial in which Judge Alex Ekstrom, left, took the witness stand.
File
Tri-City Herald
January 2, 2017 - Sebastian Reign Chavez was the first baby born in the Tri-Cities in 2017. He came into world at 1:20 a.m. at Trios Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Kennewick. His parents are Rebecca Soto and Efrain Chavez of Pasco.
Tri-City Herald
January 1, 2017 - Magill Campos, 10, of Benton City, wears 2017 glasses as he poses in a photo booth with mom Lorena and sister Jasmine, 7, on Saturday during First Night Tri-Cities at the Southridge Events Center and Carousel of Dreams in Kennewick. The family friendly annual New Year’s event featured interactive entertainment and games.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald