Hanford employees on staggered work delay Tuesday because of bad weather

Hanford workers are being told to come in to work later than normal Tuesday morning because of hazardous weather conditions.
An email from the Department of Energy’s Emergency Operation Center at Hanford warned that employees are not to report earlier than instructed.
Those who work in the 200 West Area and 100 Areas will start at 9 a.m.
Employees in the 200 East Area and all areas south of the Wye Barricade, including those working in Richland, have a 9:30 a.m. start.
“Only essential employees needed to maintain minimum safe operations are to report to work at the usual time,” the news release said. “Adverse driving conditions should be anticipated during your commute. Employees are urged to use caution when driving and plan for longer commute times.”
The Rattlesnake Barricade will be open until 10:30 a.m.
Workers at the Hanford vitrification plant also have a delayed start until 9:30 a.m. Those include all Waste Treatment Plant construction site, Material Handling Facility and in-town employees, according to a Bechtel National spokesman.
Officials note that conditions can change quickly, so employees are advised to call the Hanford Hotline, 509-376-9999, before leaving home, and to tune their car radio to 530 AM as they near the site.
Comments