For twin Pasco boys, new wheelchair ramps mean freedom

Harper and Hendrix Ramos have the energy and curiosity of any other kids their age.
But the twin 3-year-old boys did seem to get an extra dose of cute, with wide, sweet smiles and sparkling eyes.
They also got an unusually big challenge: the Pasco brothers have Spinal Muscular Atrophy, or SMA, a genetic disease that affects the nervous system.
“It robs them of their body, essentially. It breaks down the muscles, takes them away,” said dad Noe Ramos.
Crystal Ramos, mom
The twins have never walked and rely on wheelchairs to get around.
Over the weekend, the nonprofit Rebuilding Mid-Columbia — which makes free home repairs for people who might not otherwise be able to afford them — showed up at the Ramos family’s home to make getting around a little easier.
The group built two ramps so the boys’ heavy electric wheelchairs can get from the driveway into the house.
“It’s going to be a lot easier. It opens so many doors for them. Even the simple things of going for a walk as a family” will be less of a struggle, Noe Ramos said.
Noe’s wife, Crystal Ramos, said the ramps mean more freedom for her sons.
“Right now, we carry them everywhere (inside). Their regular 3-year-old minds are like, ‘We want to do things for ourselves,’” she said.
About 25 volunteers were on hand Saturday building the ramps, including neighbors, students from Tri-Tech Skills Center and members of Carpenters Local 59.
John Veysey, president of Rebuilding Mid-Columbia’s board, said the Ramos family had a need and his group was happy to pitch in.
“It’s outstanding — the support of the neighbors and other groups,” he said.
Crystal Ramos teaches at Eastgate Elementary School in Kennewick, and Noe stays home with the boys.
Along with Harper and Hendrix, the family includes older son Santana, 6. He is not affected by SMA.
The family had never heard of the disease until the twins came along.
They were healthy at birth. “They were perfect. They passed all their tests. But at 18 months, we started noticing that walking and bearing weight and things like that weren’t progressing. We weren’t getting those milestones met,” Crystal Ramos said.
Before Rebuilding Mid-Columbia stepped up, the family had to leave the chairs in the garage and carry Harper and Hendrix in and out.
Despite their big challenge, Harper and Hendrix don’t seem to spend any time feeling sorry for themselves.
They’re part of an early childhood program at McClintock STEM Elementary School in Pasco. They go a few times a week and enjoy it, their parents said.
Harper loves Spider Man and thinks of his wheelchair as the Spidermobile. Hendrix favors Batman.
“They love life,” Crystal Ramos said.
She and her husband are grateful to the community, she said. Along with Rebuilding Mid-Columbia, other groups also have stepped in to help, including the Pasco-based TiLite, which is building the boys custom wheelchairs.
The reality of SMA and what it means for the boys — that’s hard, Crystal said.
But “today is one of those days where it feels like there is hope,” she said.
To learn more about Rebuilding Mid-Columbia, to volunteer or to apply for help, find the group on Facebook under Rebuilding Mid-Columbia.
