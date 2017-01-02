Tri-Cities in for a deep freeze, with overnight lows around zero

Tri-Citians are in for a deep freeze this week, with temperatures expected to drop to zero on Tuesday night.
However, it could feel like minus 17, because overnight lows in the single digits combine with 10 to 15 mph winds for a few nights.
After a dry week with frigid temperatures, snow and rain could return next weekend as the Tri-Cities experiences a heat wave with the thermometer topping the freezing mark.
Alan Polan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pendleton, said the Tri-Cities got 5 inches of snow in a 24-hour period, ending at 7 a.m. Monday.
The high Monday was 30 degrees at the Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco. By comparison, Tuesday’s high will be in the mid-teens, with the possibility of a little sun before the thermometer drops to a low of zero to 5 degrees overnight, Polan said.
Wednesday through Friday will be more of the same, he said.
There is a chance of snow Saturday as the daytime highs reach 26 to 31, with not much of a variance in the overnight temperatures. Sunday is when it could heat up to the mid-30s.
Comments