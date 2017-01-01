Forecast: 3.5 inches of snow total in Tri-Cities

About 3.5 inches total are expected to fall in the Tri-Cities by the time a winter weather advisory expires at 7 a.m. Monday.
The National Weather Service updated its snow prediction Sunday afternoon, increasing the amount of snow expected to accumulate from a storm system that moved down from Canada and over the Mid-Columbia starting New Years Eve.
Light snow fell off and on for much of the day Sunday in the Tri-Cities, with more snow showers expected Sunday night through early Monday morning.
Travelers were told to prepare for blowing snow across roads as breezy weather was predicted. The forecast called for winds of up to 16 mph Sunday night and 14 mph Monday before 10 a.m.
The chance of snow Monday night in the Tri-Cities drops to 20 percent and no more precipitation is expected through the work week.
The week will be much colder than usual, but the weather service is no longer predicting subzero temperatures in the Tri-Cities.
Monday, the high should be about 25 degrees, dropping to 12 degrees overnight. Tuesday is predicted to be the coldest day of the week with a high of about 15 degrees and an overnight low of 4 degrees.
