Pasco mom ‘starting the new year off right’ with Tri-Cities’ first baby of 2017

The Tri-Cities’ first baby of 2017 wasn’t actually supposed to make his debut until a little later in January.
But Sebastian Reign Chavez didn’t wait, and instead entered the world at 1:20 a.m. Sunday at Trios Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Kennewick.
He’s the son of Efrain Chavez and Rebecca Soto of Pasco.
Being a New Year’s baby is something of a tradition in his family.
Sebastian has an older cousin, Nalaiha, 6 — his mom’s niece — who shares his birthday.
“She was born in Moses Lake, the first one (that year),” Soto said.
Soto, 21, is excited to be a new mom.
Sebastian is her first child, and she’s a bit anxious about it all.
“I’m nervous to take care of a newborn,” she said.
But, what people say is true — the love she feels for her son is overwhelming, she said, calling it “love at first sight.”
Soto had a C-section, so she’ll stay in the hospital for a couple of days. Sebastian is spending some time in Trios’s special care nursery, though he is expected to go home soon as well.
The baby boy weighs 6 pounds, 7 ounces and measures 18.7 inches.
Some other local families also are celebrating New Year’s babies.
Dakata and Ty Pihl of West Richland welcomed daughter Kayd Caroline Pihl at 6:12 a.m. at Kadlec Regional Medical Center.
Though Kayd missed being the Tri-Cities’ first baby of 2017, she was the first little one born this year at the Richland hospital.
She weighed in at 9 pounds, 2 ounces.
Sebastian and Kayd will go home with gifts from the hospitals where they were born.
Plus, plenty of love.
Soto said she’s excited for all the New Year’s babies and families. And for her family.
“I’m excited to be a mom. It’s a new thing,” she said. “Starting the new year off right.”
Sara Schilling: 509-582-1529, @SaraTCHerald
