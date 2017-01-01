Local

January 1, 2017 1:06 PM

Mid-Columbia agendas for Jan. 3-4

Tri-City Herald

Jan. 3

West Richland City Council, 7 p.m., 3801 W. Van Giesen St.: Ed’s Disposal solid wast agreement.

Richland City Council, 7 p.m., pre-meeting, 7:30 p.m., regular meeting, 505 Swift Blvd.: inland seaports; council compensation plan.

Benton County Commission: no meeting.

Pasco City Council, 7 p.m., 525 N. Third Ave.: public hearings on the Barker annexation and ordinances to vacate portions of East Clark Street and Industrial Place; and discuss special permits for a cosmetology and barber school, an Early Learning Center and a mini-storage facility.

Connell City Council, 6 p.m., 104 E. Adams St.: animals zoning hearing.

Jan. 4

Richland Arts Commission, 6 p.m.:, 505 Swift Blvd.: Art Partnership grants, 2017 work plan.

