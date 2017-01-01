Mid-Columbia agendas for Jan. 3-4

Jan. 3
West Richland City Council, 7 p.m., 3801 W. Van Giesen St.: Ed’s Disposal solid wast agreement.
Richland City Council, 7 p.m., pre-meeting, 7:30 p.m., regular meeting, 505 Swift Blvd.: inland seaports; council compensation plan.
Benton County Commission: no meeting.
Pasco City Council, 7 p.m., 525 N. Third Ave.: public hearings on the Barker annexation and ordinances to vacate portions of East Clark Street and Industrial Place; and discuss special permits for a cosmetology and barber school, an Early Learning Center and a mini-storage facility.
Connell City Council, 6 p.m., 104 E. Adams St.: animals zoning hearing.
Jan. 4
Richland Arts Commission, 6 p.m.:, 505 Swift Blvd.: Art Partnership grants, 2017 work plan.
Comments