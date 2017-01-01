Tri-City restaurant inspections through Dec. 23

Each week, the Tri-City Herald publishes results for restaurants that score 25 or more “red” points on their Benton-Franklin Health District inspections, triggering automatic revisits.
By law, all establishments selling food are subject to inspection, from full-service restaurants to coffee carts.
Establishments are rated on a state point system that’s based on the federal food code for the conditions in the restaurant at the time of the unannounced inspection. The point scale ranges up to 415 points.
Red points reflect more concerning issues requiring immediate inspection. An establishment receiving 25 or more points on a routine inspection must be re-inspected. Blue points indicate situations that need to be fixed, but not immediately. Restaurants receiving 10 or more red points when re-inspected are inspected again.
Past restaurant inspections can be viewed at the health district’s web site, bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php.
For questions or concerns regarding reports, call the health district at 509-560-4205.
Restaurants needing re-inspection
Hacienda Del Sol, 5024 N. Road 68, Pasco, Dec. 21, second follow-up to Oct. 12 routine (50 Red, 3 Blue)
Notes: Improper hot holding (below 130 degrees); improper cold holding (above 45 degrees)
McDonald’s, 1922 Steptoe St., Kennewick, Dec. 21, routine (65 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent; no soap at hand sink; items stored in hand sink; improper final cook temperatures; improper use of time as a control; room temperature storage.
Panaderia Estrella, 615 Columbia Drive, Kennewick, Dec. 20, routine (25 Red, 10 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent; items stored in hand sink; raw animal products stored above other food; no thermometer available.
Sterling’s, 3200 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Dec. 21, routine (55 Red, 8 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent; hands not washed when required; no cold water at hand sink; improper cold holding (above 45 degrees).
Sushi Mori, 1350 N. Louisiana St., Kennewick, Dec. 21, routine (45 Red, 3 Blue)
Notes: No paper towels at hand sink; items stored in hand sink; room temperature storage; improper cold holding (42 degrees to 45 degrees); no digital thermometer available.
Rock Wood Fired Pizza, 4862 W. Hildebrand Blvd., Kennewick, Dec. 20, routine ( 25 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent; no soap at hand sink; improper cold holding (above 45 degrees)
Yummie Pho, 7520 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Dec. 21, routine (80 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food; no paper towels at hand sink; room temperature storage; improper reheating procedures; worker did not know how to use thermometer. On Dec. 22 follow-up, no red or blue violations were noted.
Restaurants not needing re-inspection
Bad Andy’s Great Coffee, 342 Columbia Drive, Kennewick, Dec. 20, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Brookdale Meadow Springs, 770 Gage Blvd., Richland, Dec. 21, routine (20 Red, 0 Blue)
Club 24, 2411 S. Union St. No. A, Kennewick, Dec. 22, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Crazy Moose Casino, 510 S. 20th Ave., Pasco, Dec. 20, first follow-up to Dec. 5 routine (10 Red, 0 Blue)
Crossmark/Walmart, 2720 W. Quillan St., Kennewick, Dec. 22, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Dunkaroo Espresso, 504 E. First Ave., Kennewick, Dec. 20, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Jimmy John’s, 7530 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Dec. 21, routine (10 Red, 15 Blue)
Julissa’s Meat Market, 1305 W. Fourth, Kennewick, Dec. 22, third follow-up to Nov. 2 routine (0 Red, 5 Blue)
Meals on Wheels/Pasco, 1315 N. Seventh Ave., Pasco, Dec. 19, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
New Horizons High School, 3110 W. Argent Road, Pasco, Dec. 19, routine (0 Red, 5 Blue)
Osaka Teriyaki & Sushi, 4101 W. 27th Place, Kennewick, Dec. 20, first follow-up to Nov. 16 routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Papa John’s Pizza, 2909 S. Quillan St., No. 122, Kennewick, Dec. 22, routine (5 Red, 2 Blue)
Roasters Coffee, 22 Carmichael Drive, Kennewick, Dec. 20, routine (0 Red, 3 Blue)
Spurs Coffee, 29802 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick, Dec. 22, routine (10 Red, 5 Blue)
T/C Coffee Co., 604 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, Dec. 20, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Total Stop, 813 W. Columbia Drive, Kennewick, Dec. 20, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
Total Stop/Subway, 813 W. Columbia Drive, Kennewick, Dec. 20, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
Walgreens, 4000 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick, Dec. 22, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
Z Pizza, 4101 W. 27th Place, Kennewick, Dec. 20, routine (5 Red, 5 Blue)
