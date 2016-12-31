Remembering the good Mid-Columbia news in 2016

Not all news is bad news — sometimes it is pretty good.
Stories often show how people can rise above their challenges to triumph over obstacles. Some show the kindness of strangers. Some share people’s luck and the unique qualities that make them special.
Instead of being reminded of a year of celebrity deaths and divisive political turmoil, we take a look back at the top local “good news” stories of 2016, as voted by Herald newsroom staff.
1. Kamiakin students rally for Cooper Ellison’s loved ones
Cooper Ellison loved Unique Zier. They were a couple since middle school and were inseparable. On a remote hunting trip, Cooper left camp on an ATV to find a cellphone signal to call Unique. He went up a hill, crashed and was killed.
A week later, students at Kamiakin High School crowned Cooper and Unique as homecoming king and queen. A vigil was held and his parents, Gina and Aric Ellison, joined Unique at halftime as the community paid its respects.
2. Geocachers make unusual find — stranded woman
Four friends from Spokane drove to Horse Heaven Hills to find trinkets while geocaching. Instead, they found Cindy Hendrickson, 53, of Benton City, trapped in an SUV. She spent the cold night stuck in the back seat after her vehicle rolled about 150 feet down an embankment in the fog.
The Tri-City Herald connected Hendrickson with one of her rescuers, Tim Turner, a teacher at Lakeside High School in Idaho. She was overjoyed to thank one of the people who saved her life. She fractured seven vertebrae during the crash and spent the night in freezing temperatures.
3. Kennewick nurse tops Mount Everest
Paula Leonard faced cold, hunger, weather, exhaustion, oxygen deprivation, thieves and being abandoned, but conquered them to make the summit of the highest mountain in the world – Mt. Everest. She fulfilled her lifelong dream of climbing the mountain on May 19.
The Trios Health nurse has climbed the highest mountains on six continents and has one to go in Antarctica. Her success came on a third attempt and almost killed her. On her descent, the guides abandoned her without enough oxygen. Another climber helped her get down the mountain for a helicopter rescue.
4. 7-year-old returns to Finley foster care with gifts
When Jayna Burris was 3, she was adopted out of foster care. Four years later the Finley girl returned with 1,300 Christmas gifts for children still in foster care. Every year since she found a forever home, Jayna and her mother gathered gifts for the children.
“I want foster kids to have a present,” Jayna said before Christmas.
Kennewick businesses Buxbaum Family Chiropractic and Studio One Salon supported the family’s efforts to gather gifts. They hope to turn the annual effort into a nonprofit organization, according to Jayna’s mother, Natausha Burris.
5. Neighbor, businesses help woman repair ‘Steptoe Hole’
Teri Devins waited two years for a solution to repair a brick wall in her back yard after an SUV went through it during a collision. Insurance companies argued about cost and who would pay, the city began proceedings to force her to fix it, and the woman caring for her mother and niece on a limited income couldn’t afford to fix the “Steptoe Hole.”
Barry Long asked her about it and recruited support to pay $3,500 for the repair. His office, EverStar Realty, along with Umpqua Bank, Ron Shenk at National Property Inspections and Cliff Thorn Construction, pitched in to help.
6. Pasco teenager recovers from mystery illness
When Cesar Martinez was one of eight kids in Washington state to contract a rare disease attacking the spinal cord, the 14-year-old was determined to march with the Pasco High School band again.
His family thought he had the flu at first, but a weakness developed in his arm and leg and escalated until he fell in the bathroom paralyzed. Doctors determined he suffered from transverse myelitis. They found white blood cells attacking his spinal cord. A few weeks later, he was one of the few to recover quickly and return home to heal.
7. Former athlete finds new sport after paralyzing accident
Mac Graff was a junior and an athlete at Chiawana High School when he fell from a tree stand while hunting and became paralyzed in 2014. The former baseball, basketball and football player faced a rough transition.
Two years later, Graff is playing a new sport on a new team – the Chiawana Riverhawks golf squad.
“I thought, ‘golf is a lifelong sport, so let’s try that out,” Graff said.
He found a love for the game and enjoys playing with his grandparents. He plays using a special golf cart.
Graff is focused on improving his game, he said.
8. Richland girl learns she has twin sister
Richland fifth-grader Gracie Rainsberry got a surprise gift for Christmas — a twin sister. It wasn’t Santa who found her, it was Jennifer Doering of Wausau, Wis.
Doering adopted a girl in China and was looking for an ad relating to her. She found information and a picture showing a pair of identical baby girls. One was her adopted daughter, Audrey Doering, and the other a 10-year-old Richland girl, Gracie Rainsberry.
The pleasantly shocking news drew the two families closer as they work to confirm their kids are the same children in a picture that Doering received from China.
9. NFL football brings Pasco couple to the altar
Raymond Bennett’s first date with Kimberly Welch was a disaster for the Denver Broncos fan. They watched Super Bowl XLVIII together in 2014, and while Welch was excited that the Seahawks won 43-8, Bennett’s Broncos let him down. But he didn’t completely lose that day — they continued to date and were married in September.
The wedding was football-themed, with the groomsmen wearing Denver jerseys and the bride and her maids Seattle jerseys. The couple’s love for NFL football was on display as they exchanged their vows.
Kimberly said she doesn’t hate the Broncos like most Seahawks fans. She even roots for them — unless they are playing against the Seahawks.
10. Vietnam memorial replaced by community effort
Combat Veterans International Chapter 3 was not happy with the vandalism to the Vietnam memorial in West Richland. They gathered a wave of community donations and ordered a new statue for Flat Top Park.
In 2001, thieves stole the helmet and rifle portions of the old statue, leaving damaged boots. It was built in three parts.
The new statue is a solid piece of bronze. The club raised more than $13,000 to pay for the replacement. The memorial statue features a Vietnam-era rifle, muzzle-down between a pair of combat boots, a helmet hanging on its butt.
Bill Stevenson: 509-582-1481, @TriCityHerald
