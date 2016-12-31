Science educator retires from PNNL after 28 years

When Jeff Estes moved to the Tri-Cities, he thought he would spend a couple of years teaching in the Richland School District before moving.
A statewide science initiative, a high school and more than 1,000 interns later, Estes, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory’s science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) director, left his position at the end of the year.
Estes joined the national lab’s science education efforts after spending seven years teaching in Richland and three years at the Hanford Science Center.
In 1988, concerns about the state of science education in the country were beginning to mount. Five years earlier, an 18-person presidential commission published “A Nation at Risk: The Imperative for Educational Reform.”
The report stated that the nation was threatened by a “rising tide of mediocrity” in the education system, and suggested increasing the number of classes and length of the school year.
A meeting of governors in the late 1980s called for increasing STEM education, pointing out that the ability to use technology was going to become more important to the economy.
The same call was echoed from the late 1980s, through the 1990s and into the 2000s, with some reports comparing the ability to use technology in the 21st century with the ability to read in the early 20th century.
The predictions continue to hold true, Estes said. People increasingly need to understand technology to function at their workplaces.
“Even driving a combine is not like it was,” he said. “My father-in-law was a farmer. I got up in those combines when I first moved here in the late 1970s, and I know what they look like, and I’ve seen some of them now. You’ve got to be able to operate a computer.”
Battelle and the Department of Energy are interested in education, not only because it helps to develop the workforce at the laboratory, but it helps the country to have an educated populace, he said.
Estes started working on solutions to that question when he started at PNNL. He was the third person and second full-time employee working in his division, he said.
When he started, he had a group of students coming to the lab for a two-week environmental science workshop. He got the chance to work with scientists, and decided he wanted to figure out a way to connect the scientists with the public.
“It was like, ‘Holy Cow! This is so cool! We have to figure out how to let more people in on what you guys and gals do,’ ” Estes said. “I discovered there was a whole different thing here than I realized.”
His work with connecting students with scientists continued as he took over the department.
“The opportunity has been to say, ‘What are the resources that the laboratory has?’ It’s got people. It’s got a little bit of money. It’s got the technical kinds of things,” he said.
More than 200,000 people, ranging from high school students to postgraduates, have participated in internships during his time at the lab. The interaction with scientists and engineers allows students to see what the laboratory employees do in a real-world context.
“We do the same thing for educators,” he said. “They can come in and they can join a research team or they can do a condensed workshop where we connect them with our scientists and engineers.”
Another initiative Estes helped create was the state Leadership and Assistance for Science Education Reform, or LASER, program. The lab joined with the Pacific Science Center in developing a way to bring science material to school districts across the state.
Estes described the program as delivering packages of the “stuff” necessary to teach earth, life and physical science classes.
After helping start LASER, Estes, the superintendents of Kennewick, Pasco and Richland school districts, and the lab’s director were in a meeting when the idea of creating a high school that used the best education practices to teach a group of students came up in a meeting in 2006.
The idea was to take a broad cross-section of students from across the three districts and create a curriculum that extends across all of the classes, Estes said, so what happened in math affects what happens in history. The students would work closely with teachers and do a lot of hands-on work.
That idea became Delta High School, where the first class started in 2009, and students routinely exceed state standards in language and math.
“It just demonstrates how far kids can go when you have the right circumstances,” he said.
The community worked with the Legislature to secure funding to create the building, which opened in 2015.
“It’s really a remarkable testimony to the community, and I think that Battelle and (the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory) were important leaders in that,” he said.
Estes, 64, will continue to help shape educational policy. He is a member of the state Board of Education and the Governor’s STEM Education Innovation Alliance.
He plans to at least serve the remainder of his term on both boards. He just doesn’t want to work full time.
He plans to travel. A big baseball fan, he wants to see each of the landmark stadiums in the country and participate in a cultural event.
“I have been so blessed to have the people who work with me because they’re so strong, and they have such expertise,” he said. “I feel good about what we’ve done in the past and where we’re going in the future.”
One of Estes’ former employees, Evangelina Galvan Shreeve, will take over his duties at PNNL.
“I look forward to building on (the laboratory’s) already successful STEM education programs in partnership with local, regional and national organizations,” she said.
