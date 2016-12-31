Snow, then bitter cold in Tri-City forecast

The Tri-Cities could start the new year with a light snowfall, followed by bitter cold.
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory from midnight until 4 a.m. Jan. 2 as a low pressure system moves south from Canada across the Mid-Columbia.
More snow is possible before 10 a.m. New Year’s Day, with the weather service predicting a 60 percent chance of precipitation. Less than an inch of snow is expected in the Tri-Cities in addition to any snowfall overnight.
Travelers on Interstate 82 should be prepared for snow-covered roads and poor visibility caused by blowing snow, the weather service said.
Much colder temperatures are expected to move into the Tri-Cities after the storm.
The low Monday night could drop to about 11 degrees, then to just below zero Tuesday night, according to the weather service. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday should be about 13 or 14 degrees.
Little warming is expected through the rest of the week, with the high reaching only 22 degrees by Saturday, according to early forecasts for the Tri-Cities.
