Top 10 Herald online stories of 2016

The Tri-City Herald’s list of most-read local online stories of 2016, sadly, was dominated by death, wildfires and crime.
1. University of Washington student from Richland dies after beating by boyfriend
Katy Straalsund, 22, a graduate of River’s Edge High School and Columbia Basin College, was beaten to death in March at an off-campus apartment in Seattle. The university held a vigil in her memory. Casey S. Henderson, then 21, also of Richland, was charged with premeditated first-degree murder with domestic violence. He remains in jail on $2 million bail, and his trial is scheduled for Feb. 6 in King County Superior Court.
2. First gravitational waves from black hole collision detected at Hanford
LIGO space observatories at Hanford and in Louisiana detected gravitational waves in February from two black holes that collided 1.3 billion years ago. The discovery came 100 years after Albert Einstein predicted the existence of those waves in 1916.
3. Kamiakin student named homecoming king a week after his death
Cooper Ellison, 18, who died in a hunting accident in October, was elected as homecoming royalty along with his girlfriend, Unique Zier, by their fellow students at Kamiakin High School. Unique accepted the award in front of a crowd of people wearing camouflage to remember Cooper’s love of hunting — following a moment of silence at Lampson Stadium.
4. Free fishing while Washington state license sales suspended
A cybersecurity breach at the state’s outside vendor resulted in the suspension of fishing and hunting licenses. Fishermen were temporarily able to fish for free while the system was restored.
5. Fires burn across Eastern Washington, some Prosser-area residents evacuated
At least five large wildfires burned in late July and early August across wide swaths of Eastern Washington and Oregon, including a 1,000-acre fire that had residents evacuate a rural area near Prosser. Hot weather, low humidity and winds combined to fan the flames.
6. Fatal crash causes closures on I-182 in Pasco
Emmanuel “Mannie” Andres Aispuro, 19, of Pasco, died in February after racing two other drivers on a stretch of Interstate 182 notorious for reckless driving. His car flipped and he was thrown out. The Washington State Patrol closed an eastbound lane of the interstate and the off-ramp near the crash for several hours.
7. Kennewick middle school teacher charged with sending sex videos to students
Tonie Ann Reiboldt, 43, a physical education teacher at Horse Heaven Hills Middle School, was charged in June with sending sexually explicit photos and videos of herself to at least four male students. Police started investigating after a detective’s daughter reported that a sexually explicit video of a woman was distributed to underage kids through Snapchat, a social media app.
8. Large fire burning toward Hanford nuclear reservation
A controlled burn in early August to battle a massive blaze known as the Range 12 Fire raced up the slopes of Rattlesnake Mountain and over the top, dying out when it had no more fuel to burn. The Range 12 Fire started on the Yakima Training Center, swept across the shrub steppe and threatened the contaminated areas of the Hanford nuclear reservation.
9. 3 teens charged with rape after Prosser party
Three teenage boys allegedly raped an extremely intoxicated teen girl during a house party in Prosser in early August. Videos of the sex acts were shared on the social media app SnapChat.
10. Geocachers make unusual find — Benton City woman trapped in car
Four Spokane-area geocachers were roaming rural roads near Benton City for their popular treasuring hunting game in October when they spotted a blue SUV at the bottom of a ravine in the Horse Heaven Hills. They found Cindy Hendrickson, 52, who had been trapped overnight in her vehicle. She was rescued by emergency services.
