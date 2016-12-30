Rocking the cradle for 44 years in Richland

In 1972, Bill Wedberg Sr. set himself a task familiar to anyone who has ever awaited the birth of a first grandchild.
Wedberg’s daughter-in-law was expecting at Christmas what would the first of three granddaughters. The about-to-be-grandfather wanted to create something special and unique for the first member of the next generation.
A handyman with a love of woodworking, Bill Sr. procured lengths of mahogany and set out to construct a hand-made cradle for the baby, due the following March.
Granddaughter Kim came early, in February, forcing her grandfather to hurry the project. In time, Kim would be joined by sisters Kristi and Kari.
Forty-four years later, the cradle Wedberg built for Kim (Wedberg) Wiser has rocked not only her and her sisters, but now their children as well.
“I’m not sure he envisioned it would make it through three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, but that’s just what’s happened,” said Bill Wedberg Jr., a retired manager for Les Schwab who wanted to share the story of his late father’s legacy at the holidays.
Wedberg Sr. died shortly after Kari’s birth, at age 62. But the cradle he built has stood up remarkably well to heavy use over the decades. Save for a knob that needed replacing, it’s never needed repairs.
“It’s strong as an ox,” Bill Jr. said.
Bill Jr. said his father grew up on a farm in Nebraska and moved to the Tri-Cities in the early 1950s for a job at Hanford. Bill Sr. was silent on what he did at Hanford, save to acknowledge he drove a forklift in the 300 Area.
The succeeding generations have planted their roots firmly in the Mid-Columbia, becoming “farmers, parole officers and teachers,” as Bill Jr. put it.
One branch, however, is making for Texas.
The cradle’s current occupant is Tyler Weber, the 3-month-old son of Kari (Wedberg) Weber. Tyler and his parents are leaving for Amarillo for job reasons.
They’re leaving the cradle in Richland, where the eldest of Bill Sr.’s great-grandchildren are approaching adulthood.
“I have an 18-year-old granddaughter,” Bill Jr. said.
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
