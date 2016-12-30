Meals on Wheels menu for Jan. 2-6

▪ Monday — Closed for New Year holiday
▪ Tuesday — Pork cutlet, mashed potatoes with gravy, seasonal vegetables, sourdough bread, pears.
▪ Wednesday — Chicken and white bean chili, spinach salad with dressing, chilled pineapple, crackers, cinnamon roll.
▪ Thursday — Macaroni and cheese, sausage patty, seasonal vegetables, tossed salad with dressing, cranberry fruit salad.
▪ Friday — Baked cod with dill sauce, herbed potatoes, dilled baby carrots, multi-grain bread, apple crisp.
Call for reservations the day before between 9 a.m. and noon: Richland, 509-943-0779; Kennewick, 509-585-4241; Pasco, 509-543-5706; Benton City, 509-588-3094; Prosser, 509-786-1148; Connell, 509-234-0766.
For more informaiton, go to seniorliferesources.org.
