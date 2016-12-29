Franklin County Republican Party elected new officers

The Franklin County Republican Party elected six new officers for the 2017-18 term.
Members include chairman Patrick Guettner, vice-chairwoman Lawanda Hatch, state committeeman David Milne, state committeeman Michelle Andres, 9th Legislative District committee member Brad Gregory, and 16th Legislative District committee member Taylor Taranto.
Franklin County comprises 104 precincts, stretching from the Tri-Cities to Palouse Falls. The party is seeking Precinct Committee Officers to represent each of these precincts. Representatives may be appointed by the chairman after Jan. 1.
For more information call 509-545-8089.
The Franklin County Republican Party meets on the second Tuesday of each month. For more information, go to franklinrepublicans.com.
