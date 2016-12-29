Farm Services Agency helps with 2016 Franklin County fire damage

The USDA Farm Services Agency is offering assistance to farmers and ranchers who suffered losses from the 2016 Palouse Falls and Kahlotus wildfires.
FSA announced it implemented the Emergency Conservation Program to address lost fences and other damages due to the fires.
The program provides cost-share funds to replace fence and restore conservation structures such as livestock water developments. It provides up to 75 percent of replacement costs.
The agency is accepting applications until Jan. 31 at the USDA service center in Pasco, 1553 E. Spokane St., Ste. A.
For information about additional programs to help farmers and ranchers recover from damages caused by natural disasters, call 509-545-8543 or visit fsa.usda.gov/wa.
Comments