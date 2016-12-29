Mid-Columbia Democrats plan January meetings

The Mid-Columbia Democrats are holding a series of meetings to elect officers and conduct other business in January.
Under the state party bylaws, the county and legislative districts select new leaders following even-year genera elections.
The party will fill posts for chair, vice-chair, state committeeman, state committeewoman, secretary and treasurer.
The Ninth Legislative District meets at 11 a.m. Jan. 7 at Jake’s Cafe, 1604 W. First Ave., Ritzville.
Benton County meets at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 7 at the Richland Library, 955 Northgate Drive.
The Eighth Legislative District meets at 3 p.m. Jan. 7 at the Richland Library, 955 Northgate Drive.
Franklin County meets at 6:30 p.m. Jan 10 at IHOP, 5015 N. Road 68, Pasco.
The 16th Legislative District meets at 6 p.m. Jan. 11 at Crazy Moose Casino, 510 S. 20th Ave., Pasco.
Tri-City Democrats meet at 6 p.m. Jan. 13 at Laborer’s Hall, 2505 Duportail St., Richland.
