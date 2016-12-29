Eastern Washington Ag Expo puts focus on tech

The 2017 Eastern Washington Ag Expo will dedicate an entire day to precision agriculture, from drones to other high-tech means of operating farms and ranches.
The event is Jan. 3-4 at the TRAC Center in Pasco.
Admission is $6 at the door, or $1 off with the donation of a can of food for Second Harvest. Local food trucks will provide lunch for both days of the program.
The Jan. 3 agenda includes a pesticide re-certification session and presentations by local high school students competing in the Lyle Hold Scholarship program. Sessions will look at rail improvements, wheat rust, Washington agriculture policies and hydropower.
The Jan. 4 agenda includes using technology to improve water efficiency, drones, data collection, smart equipment, data management and automated weed control in vegetable crops.
Local food producers will provide samples both days.
Visit easternwaagexpo.com for details.
