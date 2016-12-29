Kadlec volunteers raise record-setting amount

5:47 Adam Roberts, skier killed by avalanche, shown in 2014 as man living off the grid in self-made "gypsy wagon" Pause

6:33 Hank Sauer reads Polar Express

0:52 Disruptive passenger banned from Delta after shouting about Trump

1:27 Pasco Police Officer Adam Wright testifies

1:53 Pasco Police Officer Adrian Alaniz testifies

1:08 New housing construction started at WSU Tri-Cities

0:36 Body of kidnap victim Sandra Harris discovered on Coffin Road

1:24 Marriage proposal at Washington state cemetery

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?