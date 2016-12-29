Richland man hurt when striking semi-truck

A Richland man was injured when he rear-ended a moving semi-truck on Interstate 82, about four miles south of Kennewick, on Thursday.
John M. Roohr, 39, of Richland, was driving east in brown 2013 Chevrolet Silverado pickup when he struck the rear of a 2010 Mack semi-truck and trailer at 6:20 a.m., according to the Washington State Patrol. The semi was in the right lane moving slower than Roohr.
Clinton H. Taylor, 53, of Hermiston, Ore., was driving the semi and was not injured.
Roohr was hurt and taken to Trios Health.
The state patrol ticketed Roohr for driving too fast for road conditions. His alleged inattention contributed to the collision
