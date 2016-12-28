Missing Kennewick woman found safe, returned home

The 63-year-old Kennewick woman missing after she left a Kennewick home Monday afternoon has been found safe and reunited with her daughter.
A citizen spotted Mary E. Allbee outside a Kennewick convenience store and recognized her from a photo published with an article by the Tri-City Herald, according to a Kennewick Police Department press release.
Allbee initially told the Good Samaritan that she was from outside the area and was homeless.
The police responded and returned Allbee and her Chihuahua to her daughter’s home in the 1500 block of West 14th Avenue.
She suffers from medical conditions that make her forgetful, according to earlier reports.
