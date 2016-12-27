Kamiakin, WSU grad flies over Holiday Bowl in Navy helicopter

Spencer Wiltz grew up as a fan of WSU’s football team.
He remembered the team’s rise during the late 1990s and their 2002 trip to the Rose Bowl. He also remembered the years when the team went nearly a season without a win.
After watching the team for years, Wiltz, now a Navy lieutenant junior grade, participated in Tuesday’s Holiday Bowl by piloting a maritime strike helicopter over Qualcomm Stadium during the national anthem.
“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I’m super excited,” he said Tuesday, before he began preparing his Sikorsky MH-60R Seahawk helicopter for the flight from Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado, Calif., to San Diego.
The Cougars have been part of Wiltz’s life for as long as he remembers. His father earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the school, and brought his son to football games.
When Wiltz graduated from Kamiakin High School in 2006, he spent two years attending colleges on soccer scholarships, but eventually attended WSU to pursue a degree in animal science with the goal of becoming a veterinarian.
It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
Spencer Wiltz
He decided to pursue a career in the Navy after graduating from the university in 2012, and worked for a year while putting together an application for officer candidate school.
The combination of serving his country and learning to fly attracted him to becoming a pilot.
“It sounded like the most fun. It’s so expensive to learn how to fly,” he said.
The Navy gives him the chance to fly in a way he probably wouldn’t in civilian life, including landing on boats in the ocean. There aren’t as many opportunities to fly helicopters in civilian life, he said.
Even in the Navy, Cougar football binds people together. Wiltz said the team attracts committed fans. People routinely greet him with “Go Cougs” when they learn he is from Washington.
“I was on the USS Nimitz and one of the guys from the other squadron was a Cougar,” he said, and they talked about the team’s season.
His commanding officer and executive officer assigned him to fly over the game because of his connection to the university.
I get to fly over the stadium, but I miss the opening kickoff.
Spencer Wiltz
He hopes the flyover might inspire other Cougar graduates to pursue careers as Navy pilots.
After landing the helicopter, he planned to meet his wife, Brittany, also a WSU graduate, at the stadium to watch the game. They already purchased tickets.
“I do end up missing the beginning of the game,” he said. “That was the pro and con of it. I get to fly over the stadium, but I miss the opening kickoff.”
Wiltz’s father, Chris, said he and his wife, Betsy, weren’t able to attend the game, but planned to watch it.
“We’re proud of him and what he’s done,” Chris said. “It’s a cool feather in his cap.”
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
Comments