Lil Wayne to perform in Kennewick, tickets go on sale Dec. 30

Grammy Award-winning rapper Lil Wayne is bringing his Smoke Fest 2017 tour to the Tri-Cities on Feb. 23.
He’ll perform at the Toyota Center in Kennewick along with up-and-coming artist Russ. Showtime is 8 p.m.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 30 through the Toyota Center box office and Ticketmaster.
They start at $49.
Bonaphied Entertainment is presenting the concert.
“I really tell people to get their tickets early,” said La Fonte Joe of Bonaphied, who helped bring the Snoop Dogg show to the Toyota Center in early December.
“A lot of people missed out on Snoop because they didn’t think it was going to sell out,” Joe said, adding that he expects the Lil Wayne concert to be very popular.
Lil Wayne is one of the best-selling artists of all time, with more than 100 million records sold worldwide.
Russ is an up-and-coming rapper, singer and producer from Atlanta who’s signed to Columbia Records.
