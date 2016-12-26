Reach Museum Ice Age Days offered through Dec. 29

The Reach Museum is hosting Ice Age days from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 27-29.
▪ Dec. 27 is Ice Age Floods day, where participants will learn the story of the floods that swept through Washington during the last ice age, 18,000 to 13,000 years ago. Also available is the examination of the rocks the floods left behind, and painting the landscapes shaped by water. Prizes will be awarded for the top stories in the museum’s Ice Age Story contest.
▪ Dec. 28 focuses on Ice Age Skills. Those in attendance will have the opportunity to make stone tools with the Tri-Cities Knappers, fire-building without matches, making cords out of plant fibers, and “cave painting” using minerals.
▪ Dec. 29 emphasizes Ice Age Beasts. Participants can explore the museum, including the Coyote Canyon Mammoth Dig exhibit. Those in attendance can practice recognizing animal bones, putting together puzzles, and sorting through geologic evidence.
Admission is $8 for adults, $6 for military, seniors and students, 5 and under are free, and Reach members are free. Visit visitthereach.org.
Comments