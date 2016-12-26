Citizen scientists can count Tri-City-area birds Dec. 31

Volunteers will be out in force with their binoculars on the last day of 2016 for the annual National Audubon Society count of Tri-City area birds.
Anyone who enjoys bird watching can help, according to the local chapter of the society.
They might be lucky enough to spot a yellow-bellied sapsucker or tundra swans. Both were among the highlights of last year’s count.
Since the mid 1960s, the Lower Columbia Basin Audubon Society has been contributing to the national count made by citizen scientists annually in a three-week period around Dec. 25. It is called the Christmas Bird Count.
Last year, 80 volunteers braved the cold to count birds in a 15-mile diameter circle centered in the Columbia River just off Road 68 in Pasco. They spotted a record 118 species for the Tri-City Christmas Bird count.
Information collected is compiled into an annual National Audubon Society report for data to look for trends, including whether global climate change may be influencing ranges for some species.
This will be the 117th Christmas Bird Count organized by the National Audubon’s Science Center in Ivyland, Pa.
The Tri-City count starts at 7:30 a.m. Dec. 31.
Participants may meet count leader Lisa Day at the “fingernail” in Howard Amon Park in Richland or count leader Dana Ward at the Chiawana Park boat ramp at the end of Road 68 in Pasco. Experienced birders will lead teams of counters.
Walking is required for many teams, but watchers are needed for bird feeders within the count circle.
The counts will be turned in before the annual potluck supper of the local society at about 5:30 p.m. at the Columbia Grange, 6300 Court St., in Pasco. Participants should bring a main dish and desert to share and their own tableware. Information on the bird count will be presented after the meal.
The Grange will be open throughout the day starting at 10 a.m. for those who want to stop by for a warm drink and conversation.
The information for all chapter Christmas Bird Counts is shared in a database on the internet. Go to www.birdsource.org and select the “Christmas Bird Count” icon at the bottom of the page. The Tri-Cities count code is “WATC.”
For more information, call Ward at 509-545-0627.
Annette Cary: 509-582-1533, @HanfordNews
Comments