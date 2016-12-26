Get outside Jan. 1 with First Day hiking, biking

You can start off the new year by reconnecting with nature on a “First Day Hike” or bike ride.
Washington State Parks is waiving its Discover Pass requirement at all state parks on Jan. 1. You can visit on your own or show up for any of the multiple organized hikes and other events at state parks.
If you want to stay closer to home, the Tapteal Greenway organization plans a hike in Richland near the Yakima River.
Planned hikes and bike rides include:
▪ The Tapteal Greenway organization will lead a four-mile hike through W.E. Johnson Park.
Meet at 10 a.m. in the parking lot at the park’s north entrance. Turn south off Van Giesen Street at Woods Nursery and drive about two blocks to the end of Hall Road.
▪ Bike the Columbia Plateau State Park Trail east of Burbank and enjoy Snake River views, while learning about plants, animals, geology and leave-no-trace principles.
The brisk, two-hour round-trip ride is planned by Washington State Parks for people at least 10 years old and requires hybrids or mountain bikes. Difficulty is rated as “moderate.”
No support services will be provided. Bring binoculars and a bike repair kit and leave pets at home. After-hike refreshments and prizes are planned.
Meet at the Ice Harbor Dam Trailhead at 10 a.m.
▪ A two-mile hike at Palouse Falls State Park near Starbuck will be highlighted with views of the falls and geological evidence of Ice Age floods. An optional climb for additional views is available.
Wear hiking boots or shoes and leave strollers and pets at home. Children as young as 6 are welcome. The difficulty is rated as “moderate.” After-hike refreshments and prizes are planned by Washington State Parks.
Meet at noon at the park’s lower parking lot at the overlook near the bathroom. Parking is limited.
▪ If you don’t mind a bit of a drive to get to the trailhead from the Tri-Cities, you can hike through the ancient fossil bed of the Gingko Petrified Forest State Park near Vantage.
The three-mile hike will cover two dozen petrified logs and also erratics, or large boulders, left by the Ice Age floods. Dogs on a leash are welcome, and there is no minimum age for hikers. Difficulty is rated as “moderate.”
Windy weather is typical.
Meet at 1 p.m. at the Ginko Petrified Forest Interpretive Trails parking lot. The trail does not start at the interpretive center. To find the correct parking lot, take Exit 136 for Huntzinger Road from Interstate 90. Turn left and go 2.5 miles.
For more information about these and other First Day state park hikes and bike rides, go bit.ly/2hElEbz.
Annette Cary: 509-582-1533, @HanfordNews
