Tri-City restaurant inspections through Dec. 16

Each week, the Tri-City Herald publishes results for restaurants that score 25 or more “red” points on their Benton-Franklin Health District inspections, triggering automatic revisits.
By law, all establishments selling food are subject to inspection, from full-service restaurants to coffee carts.
Establishments are rated on a state point system that’s based on the federal food code for the conditions in the restaurant at the time of the unannounced inspection. The point scale ranges up to 415 points.
Red points reflect more concerning issues requiring immediate inspection. An establishment receiving 25 or more points on a routine inspection must be re-inspected. Blue points indicate situations that need to be fixed, but not immediately. Restaurants receiving 10 or more red points when re-inspected are inspected again.
Past restaurant inspections can be viewed at the health district’s website, bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php.
For questions or concerns on the reports, call the health district at 509-560-4205.
Establishments to be re-inspected:
Bob’s Burgers & Brew, 2775 Queensgate Drive, Richland, Dec. 13, second follow-up to Oct. 13 routine (15 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Improper cold holding (above 45 degrees), consumer advisory improperly linked on some menu items.
Chapala Express, 321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Dec. 13, routine (35 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, room temperature storage.
El Porton, 1301 Aaron Drive, Richland, Dec. 13, first follow-up to Dec. 5 routine, (40 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, hand sink had broken faucet, no paper towels or soap, improper cooling procedures.
Indian Express Cuisine, 8523 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick, Dec. 13, routine (70 Red, 3 Blue)
Notes: Kitchen lacks active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, no paper towels at multiple hand sinks, improper cooling, improper hot holding (below 135 degrees).
McDonald’s, 1407 N. Kellogg St., Kennewick, Dec. 9, routine (50 Red, 5 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, cross contamination of food contact surfaces, raw animal products stored above cooked food, improper use of time as a control (food not discarded when set time limit expired).
Shogun Teriyaki & Sushi, 760 Dalton St., Richland, Dec. 13, routine (45 Red, 8 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, hot sink water not hot enough, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat items, room temperature storage.
Sonic Drive-In, 8600 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick, Dec. 9, routine (40 Red, 20 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, bare-hand contact with ready-to-eat foot, no paper towels at hand sink.
Sushi Ya, 731 N. Columbia Center Blvd. #120, Kennewick, Dec. 13, routine (55 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Improper produce washing, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper parasite destruction procedures for fish, room temperature storage, improper cold handling (above 45 degrees), items on menu lack required consumer advisory marking.
Thai Elephant, 7030 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Dec. 9, routine (75 Red, 5 Blue)
Notes: Hands not washed when required, bare-hand contact with ready-to-eat food, no paper towels at hand sink, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper cold holding (42-45 degrees), no digital thermometer available.
Dec. 12 follow-up (40 Red, 5 Blue) Notes: Items stored in hand sink, no working digital thermometer available, room temperature storage.
Templeman’s Market, 6205 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Dec. 12, routine (30 Red, 10 Blue).
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, noncompliance with approved risk-control plan, unapproved specialized processing (vacuum packaging without risk controls).
Establishments not needing re-inspection
Barnard Griffin, 878 Tulip Lane, Richland, Dec. 6, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
Boys & Girls Club, 823 Park Ave., Prosser, Dec. 14, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Frost Me Sweet Bakery, 716 Jadwin Ave., Richland, Dec. 13, routine (0 Red, 2 Blue)
Head Start/Knights of Columbus, Chester Road, Richland, Dec. 13, first follow-up to Nov. 28 routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Head Start/Prosser, 1300 Meade Ave., Prosser, Dec. 14, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
KFC/A&W, 2750 Duportail St., Richland, Dec. 8, second follow-up to Nov. 27 routine (10 Red, 3 Blue)
Lucky Food Mart, 22 Goethals Drive, Richland, Dec. 13, first follow-up to Oct. 18 routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Meals on Wheels/Parkside, 253 Margaret St., Pasco, Dec. 14, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
Mid Columbia Market at the Hub, 603 Goethals Drive, Dec. 7, routine (9 Red, 0 Blue)
Prosser Falls Alternative High School, 1500 Grant Ave., Prosser, Dec. 14, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Prosser Food Depot (bakery), 1309 Meade Ave., Prosser, Dec. 14, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
Prosser Food Depot (meat), 1309 Meade Ave., Prosser, Dec. 14, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Shell Family Food Mart, 33 Goethals Drive, Dec. 13, first follow-up to Oct. 18 routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Shooters Sports Bar, 214711 ESR 397, Kennewick, Dec. 3, first follow-up to Nov. 25 routine (5 Red, 0 Blue).
Sunset View Elementary School, 711 N. Center Parkway, Kennewick, Dec. 9, routine (0 Red, 5 Blue)
Taverna Tagaris, 844 Tulip Lane, Richland, Dec. 6, routine (5 Red, 5 Blue)
Yoke’s Fresh Market (deli), 454 Keene Road, Richland, Dec. 6, second follow-up to Sept. 19 routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
