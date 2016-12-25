A relatively sunny forecast for Christmas Day

High atmospheric pressure means stable weather conditions in Washington and Oregon on Christmas Day, but it could bring patches of freezing fog overnight.
Hermiston and Boardman residents woke to freezing fog Christmas morning, though it was expected to improve by late afternoon.
The National Weather Service forecast for the Tri-Cities calls for clouds to return Monday with highs of 31 to 36 and light winds.
There is a 70 percent chance of snow and rain overnight Monday.
For those whose holiday plans include driving across the mountains, conditions were relatively clear at Snoqualmie Pass. The Washington Department of Transportation said there are no restrictions at the pass and the roadway was bare and dry on Christmas morning. The westbound lanes at milepose 523 were closed for maintenance but one lane remained open.
Monday will bring snow and rain to Snoqualmie.
Elsewhere, traction tires were advised and oversized vehicles prohibited on U.S. 2, Stevens Pass, on Christmas Day.
There were no restrictions on U.S. 12, White Pass.
