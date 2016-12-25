A relatively sunny forecast for Christmas Day

0:52 Disruptive passenger banned from Delta after shouting about Trump Pause

1:24 Marriage proposal at Washington state cemetery

1:53 Pasco Police Officer Adrian Alaniz testifies

2:33 Carbon dioxide tucked into basalt converts to rock

1:27 Pasco Police Officer Adam Wright testifies

2:31 'The Accountant' movie trailer

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

1:54 Friendly tortoise makes home for himself among the birds

1:08 New housing construction started at WSU Tri-Cities