Woman felt blessed to live in van until she was offered a real home

The term “Christmas Miracle” is being used a lot this week at Pasco’s Community Action Connection after a woman living in a van agreed to move into a woman’s shelter.
Melanie was well-known to the social services agency. she would visit its Pasco office to use the bathroom and to fish unfinished cigarettes from the ash tray.
Staff offered assistance but Melanie was reluctant to accept it.
The employees of a nearby tire shop let her live in a van on the property for free and brought her oranges, popcorn, blankets and other items. She washed her clothes in the CAC sink and used restrooms at nearby businesses, including a gas station.
It wasn’t a perfect situation but she feared that if she moved into the sheltered home, she wouldn’t be able to return to the van if it didn’t work out.
“People are nice,” she said. “They offer to help.
But at CAC, getting Melanie out of the van and into a warm home became something of a mission for executives.
On Dec. 13, Judith Gidley, executive director, tried again, telling her she felt she wasn’t doing her job as long as Melanie remained homeless.
Melanie responded as she always did: I’ll be OK.
But with the weather turning bitterly cold, CAC convinced Melanie to spend the night in a warm bed at Lincoln House, a six-room long-term shelter for women in the heart of Pasco.
Twelve days before Christmas, Melanie moved her meager possessions to her new home. Staff say a shower, clean clothes, warm bed and regular means have worked miracles on the 31-year-old who spent more than a year living in that van.
“She’s our Christmas miracle,” said Sandra Zavaleta Vacca, house manager for Lincoln House.
When Zavaleta Vacca and the six ladies who call Lincoln House home sit down to Christmas dinner today, they’ll feast on turkey and mashed potatoes, among other items.
it’s a far cry from last year, when Melanie said she spent Christmas sitting next to a gas station hoping someone would help. The gas station staff were generous in letting her use the bathroom, but a months after Christmas, they would ask her to stop hanging out in the parking lot. She complied.
Melanie came to the Tri-Cities last year from Boise. She hoped to live with a friend but when that didn’t’ work out, she found herself on the street, at Fourth and Court in Pasco, to be precise. With no other options, she accepted the offer to live in a van near a tire store.
She called herself the unofficial watchdog and lived on handouts and food stamps that never seemed to last more than half the month.
Melanie said her descent into homelessness began when she was 19 and stopped taking medication for mental illness.
“That was a mistake,” she said.
She said she studied medical assisting in trade school, completing her studies with 3.2 grade point average. She even attended Boise State University, hoping to become an art teacher.
But, she said, mental and physical health issues, including chronic depression and anxiety, make it impossible for her to function in a structured environment.
As she transitions from living in a van to living in a sheltered setting, she’s revisiting her goals. The first is to register for Social Security benefits so she can secure health benefits, including mental health treatment. The second is to secure art supplies so she can return to her passion for painting animals and landscapes.
Lincoln House, formally known as Elijah House, is one of seven homes supplied to CAC to provide transitional housing to homeless men, women and veterans. Lincoln house helps homeless women to stabilize and then helps them set goals for becoming independent in the future.
In its four years, Lincoln house has served as home for 11 residents, three of whom successfully transitioned to living independently.
Zavaleta Vacca said there’s plenty of joy and heartache in helping people with troubled histories. But Melanie has a lot of people cheering her on.
“Our point is to get them started,” she said.
