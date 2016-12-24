Two injured in head-on collision in Kennewick

A driver and her passenger were taken to Trios Health on Friday night after their vehicle collided with an oncoming pickup on Highway 397/Bowles Road in Kennewick at about 11 p.m. Friday.
The Washington State Patrol reports Cheyenne M. Schatz, 21, of Kennewick, and her passenger, Dakota L. Samson, 18, of Kennewick, were both injured when Schatz failed to yield to another vehicle while turning into a parking lot. Her 2001 Oldsmobile Alero struck a 1997 Ford F-150 driven by David McKenzie head on.
All three people were wearing seatbelts. McKenzie, 57, of Kennewick, was not injured.
Schatz was treated and released at Trios. Samson’s condition was not available. Schatz was charged with failure to yield.
